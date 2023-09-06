Jack Dorsey-backed Btrust invests in Africa’s Qala. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

Jack Dorsey-backed Btrust invests in Africa’s Qala

Btrust, the non-profit backed by Block CEO, Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z, has announced the acquisition of Qala, an institution dedicated to cultivating African talent in Bitcoin and Lightning engineering.

This was revealed in a press statement by the company made public on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

This acquisition is expected to transform Qala into the Btrust Builders Programme, offering senior African software developers the opportunity to delve into Bitcoin and Lightning development.

The move aligns with Btrust’s mission of educational empowerment in the region and recognizes Qala’s contributions to advancing open-source development in the Global South.

It aims to equip communities with resources to contribute actively to Bitcoin’s open-source development, addressing socio-economic challenges in Africa.

Tech Trivia: What role in software development does the end user perform?

A. They use the software after it’s released.

B. They compile source code into executable files for download.

C. They perform quality assurance testing before the program is released.

D. They fix bugs and issue patches to a program after it’s released.

Answer: see end of post

Nigeria’s Itana raises $2M Pre-Seed funding

Nigerian startup Itana, formerly Talent City, has secured $2 million in pre-seed funding to develop Africa’s first Digital Free Zone.

Itana, which aims to create an online jurisdiction for the digital economy, provides the ideal policies, services, and technology for global digital and service businesses to operate and scale across Africa.

Itana’s goal is to improve the ease of doing business, attract foreign direct investment, and generate employment opportunities.

This initiative, supported by venture capitalists like LocalGlobe, Amplo, Pronomos Capital, and Future Africa, positions Nigeria as a hub for tech and service companies looking to expand their African operations.

Pulsar Capital acquires controlling stake in TruDoc

UAE’s leading telehealth and virtual primary care provider, TruDoc, has received an investment from Pulsar Capital, a regional private equity firm specializing in healthcare, e-commerce, and fintech sectors.

Pulsar Capital’s investment aims to enhance TruDoc’s product offerings and expand its reach across South Asia, the GCC, and Africa.

TruDoc, established in 2011, focuses on bridging the gap in accessibility and affordability in healthcare by offering comprehensive care for individuals dealing with acute and chronic illnesses.

With a commitment to value-based care and evidence-based medicine, TruDoc has become a trusted provider of telemedicine, home care, diagnostics, e-pharmacy services, and personalized wellness programs.

This investment highlights the potential of technology to change the delivery of primary care and signifies a commitment to delivering quality care that emphasizes convenience, affordability, and accessibility.

Trivia answer: Use Software

An end user is the person who ultimately uses a piece of software or hardware. They are the last person at the end of the product development process after it has been designed, developed, tested, and delivered. Good product designers consider their needs during product development to create something they’ll find helpful and pleasant to use.

A product’s end user is typically uninvolved in the development process, and in many cases, they are uninvolved in its administration and maintenance as well.

