SA rentals marketplace, Rentoza, secures $6M investment. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. SA rentals marketplace, Rentoza, secures $6M investment

South African online subscription platform Rentoza has secured $6 million in funding from Alitheia IDF and the Vumela Enterprise Development Fund. This substantial investment is set to drive innovation and expansion in the African e-commerce market.

Alitheia IDF, known for its commitment to building businesses and communities across Africa, recognized Rentoza’s potential. The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, focused on supporting black-owned SMEs in South Africa, also sees promise in Rentoza’s scalable solution and management team.

This funding will be allocated to various critical areas, including asset purchases, marketing, talent acquisition, and expansion. Rentoza aims to transform the South African economy by providing accessible and flexible shopping experiences for consumers across the continent.

With the backing of Alitheia IDF and Vumela, Rentoza is poised for continued success in the evolving African e-commerce landscape.

Tech Trivia: What signal tells a CPU to stop its current process and switch to a higher-priority task?

A. RPC

B. API

C. IRQ

D. SMB

Answer: see end of post

2. Tunisia’s Be Wireless Solutions (BWS) closes raises $1.6M funding

Be Wireless Solutions (BWS), a Tunisian IoT specialist in resource-saving solutions, has raised $1.6 million in a funding round led by Smart Capital and Capsa Capital Partners.

This investment aims to revolutionize IoT technology in Europe and beyond.

BWS has seen impressive growth with a 200% increase in connected devices, highlighting the demand for IoT solutions that optimize resource usage.

Their platform enables efficient management of resources like electricity, water, fuel, and gas for various clients, including public and private entities.

The funds raised will primarily support BWS’s go-to-market strategy in priority markets and enhance their artificial intelligence framework.

They plan to launch commercial operations in Europe by the end of 2023.

Founded in 2018, Be Wireless Solutions has rapidly expanded its reach across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, offering a suite of IoT solutions, including intelligent public lighting, energy consumption monitoring, smart irrigation, route optimization, and fuel consumption management.

Smart Capital’s Innovatech fund and Capsa Capital Partners are dedicated to supporting innovative SMEs.

This investment signals a promising future for IoT innovation and sustainable resource management.

Trivia answer: IRQ Stands for “Interrupt Request.”

An IRQ is a hardware signal sent to a computer’s CPU that tells it to stop what it is doing and run a higher-priority process instead.

Hardware devices like network cards, storage controllers, and keyboards send IRQs when they need to alert the CPU that they have new information to process. For example, a computer’s keyboard sends an IRQ each time the user presses a key to get the CPU to process that keystroke immediately.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now