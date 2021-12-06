Kenyan father sues son for abandoning him, demands 20% of his salary

A distraught Kenyan father has filed a suit against his uncaring son, lamenting that he has been left to languish in abject poverty after sacrificing his productive years and investments on the son, only to be abandoned and deserted in the village.

In the suit filed at the Kitale High Court on Monday, the aggrieved father, Gideon Kisira Cherowo, told the court that his son had allowed city life to blind him and left him (father) to fend for himself.

The 73-year-old Cherowo also wants the court to compel his son to give him 20 per cent of his salary every month as compensation, stating that he deserves to be well catered for after toiling to provide a better life for his son.

Cherowo narrated to the court how he sold his parcels of land to educate the son up to tertiary level. He also said he gave the son his share of the inheritance, a quarter of an acre of land and blessed the son prior to his marriage.

The court papers added that the old man paid the dowry for his son at his marriage, which comprised an undisclosed amount of money, four cows and other items.

Cherowo outlined that his son, having secured employment by a government agency in Nairobi, refused to take care of him and was solely enjoying his salary, allowances, bonuses and insurance with his wife while the father was wallowing in abject poverty in the village.

“I used all the resources I had to enable him to be in a good position so that he can help our family. I request 20 per cent of his salary to be given to me as the father,” Cherowo pleaded with the court.

The father of four added that the family should be dependant on the son but he had allegedly cut connections with them after landing the city job.

“I have tried several times, for years, to seek assistance from my son, but all in vain. He is the only one, out of my four children who is gainfully employed,” Cherowo told the court.

