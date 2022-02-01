Naira Watch
Naira closes January strong across all official markets
After plunging for five consecutive days last week, Naira staged a comeback against the US dollar at the official market on Monday to close the month of January strong.
According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the currency closed at N416.26 per dollar in the interbank section of the foreign exchange market on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Naira performance translated to a N0.07 or 0.02 devaluation from N416.33 it was exchanged in the previous session on Friday last week.
However at the same market segment Naira depreciated by 61 kobo against the Pound Sterling to sell for N557.99/£1 compared with the previous N557.38/£1 .
Naira also traded weaker by 67 kobo against the Euro at N464.25/€1 compared to N463.58/€1 of the preceding trading day.
Nigerian currency also appreciated at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market.
FMDQ securities data shows Naira exchanged at N415.33/$1 at the I&E yesterday compared with N416.00/$1 it was traded at the preceding trading session, which was last Friday.
Read also: Naira falls to N416.33/$1 at official market
Monday closing rate at this FX segment is a 0.16 per cent or 67 kobo appreciation on Monday, January 31.
Naira closed Monday trading with participants exchanging dollars worth $95.07 million.
The Naira gained N5 on the black market, with merchants speaking to Ripples Nigeria putting the exchange rate at N560, up from N565 on Friday last week.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...