Naira Watch
Naira value appreciates at official market
The Value of Nigerian currency, the Naira ended trading against the dollar on Monday on a positive note at the official market.
According to data from FMDQ securities, Naira exchanged at N461.50 to a dollar, a 25 kobo increase when compared to N461.75/$1 at which it closed last week Friday.
The slight improvement in the exchange rate happened as participants exchanged $150.49 million during trading.
FMDQ reports that participants paid for a dollar for as high N462.00 and N446.00 was the lowest rate.
READ ALSO:Naira appreciates again against US dollar
However, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) arm of the FX market, the domestic currency appreciated against its American pair by N1 to trade at N761/$1, in contrast to Thursday’s value of N762/$1.
Also, in the parallel market, the local currency depreciated against the dollar by N2 to sell at N752/$1 versus the previous day’s exchange rate of N750/$1 reversing the gain of the previous trading day.
In the interbank window, the Nigerian currency closed flat against the Pound Sterling and the Euro during the session at N567.45/£1 and N500.73/€1, respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...