NSE ROUNDUP: Nigerian banks rule stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) traded a total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion in 22,752 deals, against last week’s 2.683 billion shares valued at N23.662 billion resulting from 27,844 deals.

According to data from NSE, the most active sector by volume was Financial Services Industry with 1.099 billion shares valued at N11.110 billion traded in 12,544 deals; thus contributing 71.35% and 60.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Next on the most active sector was Consumer Goods Industry with 133.156 million shares worth N2.327 billion in 3,941 deals, then Conglomerates Industry followed, with a turnover of 121.143 million shares worth N263.219 million in 839 deals.

Top three equities by highest volume of trade for the just concluding market are First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and Zenith Bank. They account for 553.512 million shares worth N8.931billion in 5,132 deals, contributing 35.92% and 48.98% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Meanwhile Thirty-nine (39) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than sixteen (16) equities in the previous week. Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifty-five (55) equities in the previous week, while ninety (90) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-one (91) equities recorded in the previous week.

READ ALSO: NSE ROUNDUP: Growth outshines GTBank, other blue-chip companies at trading

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the top five gainers at the just concluded are Portland Paints which began trade N2.84kobo at the start of the week but closed at 3.25kobo on Friday.

Julius Berger started with N18kobo per share and closed the week with N20.30kobo. United Capital followed the same path closing the week with N6.35kobo having began trading on Monday with N5.65kobo per share.

Livestock also made it to the chart as its share price rose to N2.24kobo on Friday, against the N2.03 per share it opened the week with. Africa Prudential completed the top five having opened Monday trading with N6.64kobo and closed Friday with N7.30kobo.

For the top five decliners of the week, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance ranked highest as its share price plunge from N0.46kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Royal Exchange also made the list having closed the week with N0.25kobo below the N0.30kobo it opened Monday’s trading with.

Vitafoam share price also failed to surpass the N9.30kobo it opened the week’s trading with, closing Friday’s market with N7.80kobo.

Stanbic IBTC also hit the drop zone as investors dumped the lenders share, dragging Stanbic IBTC share price down to N38.70kobo at the end of Friday’s market, below the N45 it opened with.

UPDC share price fell as well, declining from N6 to N5.35kobo per share at the end of the week’s trading.

Join the conversation

Opinions