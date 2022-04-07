OPINION: The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and what it means for e-commerce

The current nature of international relations, which is marked by a surge in diverse (economic, political and socio-cultural) crises, demanding the mobilization of joint capacities of states and non-state actors (enterprises and individuals), to find a durable solution which would help to improve the living standard in African countries marks the founding reasons of the AfCFTA.

In line with agenda 2063 of the African Union which seeks to build the “Africa we want”, that is promoting intra-regional connectivity between capital cities by creating a single unified market, borders and air transportation network. A conglomerate of varied states and industries which will bring about a considerable shift in poverty alleviation, influx in human movement via tourism, a system that will work for women, thus promoting gender equality and women empowerment. The AfCFTA is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. But what does that really mean for Africans and businesses most especially e-commerce like Jumia?

Prior to this initiative and till yet, Africa counts over fourteen economic blocs with eight recognized regional communities by the African Union. These include but not limited to: the East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and; the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to name a few.

Many foreign to this concept will think that the AfCFTA will mean less safety for their country, borders and markets. However, the existence of these regional economic blocs may be seen by commentators as a hindrance to the development process of the African continent in its entirety on a continental level. In reality, with these regional blocs, it is extremely difficult for sellers or enterprises of the East African Community (EAC) for instance in Kenya to easily trade with nations belonging to ECOWAS in Nigeria for instance. In reality, these regional blocs have different trading laws and agreements, using all different currencies with different levels of development and GNPs. The priority of these economic blocs is to ensure a continuous trade among its members, promote diplomatic ties and security aspects amongst others. Nevertheless, this “security search” hinders the potential economic growth of the continent. A perfect example is the case of e-commerce services. Under normal circumstances, e-commerce have delivery capacities of 24hrs to 3 business days on national territories where they operate depending on their operation sites and land surface of the given country. This means that one can expect their goods in a relatively short period of time for a much cheaper price compared to someone found in a neighboring country and worst still one found in a different regional economic community.

Some challenges: