SA’s E-sports startup, Nibble Africa, secures seed funding. 1 other story and a trivia

SA’s E-sports startup, Nibble Africa, secures seed funding

South African esports startup, Nibble Africa, has completed its seed funding round to mark a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a prominent player in the esports and gaming industry.

The new infusion of seed funding is expected to pave the way for Nibble Africa’s expansion and market dominance, with plans including the establishment of Nibble HQ, a cutting-edge content hub in Cape Town.

This funding not only validates the startup’s potential but also positions it within the prestigious Pathways initiative, offering invaluable industry expertise and resources for future growth.

Esports has gained immense traction globally, and Africa is no exception.

The growth potential of esports and gaming on the continent is significant, with a growing number of enthusiasts and increasing interest from investors.

Tech Trivia: What is the name of Windows’ diagnostic boot mode?

Recovery mode Single-user mode Safe mode Maintenance mode

Answer: see end of post

UAE-based Anghami raises $5M investment from SRMG Ventures

UAE’s leading online music streaming platform, Anghami, has announced raising a $5 million investment from SRMG Ventures, the venture capital arm of SRMG.

This investment marks the third funding injection from SRMG into the platform, positioning SRMG Ventures as a key supporter of Anghami’s growth.

The funding will enable Anghami to expand its media reach, enhance its content library, and strengthen its position in the fast-growing music and entertainment sector, projected to reach $700 million by 2026.

With 120 million registered users, Anghami has become a prominent player in the MENA region’s music streaming landscape.

Anghami’s latest investment highlights the dynamic nature of the music streaming industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The MENA music and audio industry’s growth outpacing the global market is indicative of the increasing demand for local and international content in the region.

Trivia answer: Safe Mode

Safe Mode is a special diagnostic mode for booting into an operating system. It starts the computer with only the bare minimum system files required to boot, disabling all third-party drivers and utilities.

It can help a computer boot up when it otherwise wouldn’t in order to troubleshoot and resolve problems. Safe Mode can help you narrow down the cause of problems and take steps to fix them.

