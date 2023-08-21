Egypt partners Singapore to invest in Cairo International Airport. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt partners Singapore to invest in Cairo International Airport

Egypt and Singapore have entered into new agreements aimed at advancing the development of Cairo International Airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the partnership will involve Singapore’s Changi Airports International and the Cairo Airport Company.

The agreements encompass two key aspects that focuses on enhancing the passenger experience, as well as consultancy agreement to develop Cairo Cargo City, a designated area at the airport for cargo and logistics activities.

This collaboration aligns with Egypt’s strategy to establish a robust hub for both passenger and cargo traffic, demonstrating its commitment to modernizing and expanding its aviation infrastructure.

The collaboration between Egypt and Singapore to develop Cairo International Airport underscores the airport’s strategic significance as a pivotal gateway connecting the Middle East and Africa with the rest of the world.

Cairo International Airport, as one of the busiest in Africa, has been experiencing increasing passenger and cargo volumes.

The partnership with Singapore’s Changi Airports International, known for its expertise in managing world-class airports, holds the potential to elevate Cairo’s airport facilities and services, enhancing the country’s role as a key player in regional and international air travel.

Tech Trivia: Which operating system uses a database of system settings called a “registry?”

A. Android

B. iOS

C. Windows

D. Unix

Answer: see end of post

2. Ghanaian Agri-Tech startup, Oyster secures $310k for expansion

Oyster Agribusiness, a Ghanaian agricultural enterprise renowned for its integration of technology and close collaboration with smallholder farmers, has secured a $310k in grant and debt funding.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s Traction set to expand after 70k milestone. 2 other stories and a trivia

The funds will be instrumental in driving the startup’s mission to promote sustainable agriculture, gender inclusion, and talent development.

Founded in 2018, Oyster Agribusiness empowers smallholder farmers by providing them with sustainable inputs, improved agronomic practices, and access to a reliable market for their produce.

The company’s innovative approach, which employs technology such as drones and seeders, has enabled it to work closely with 3,000 smallholder farmers, making a significant impact on the local agricultural landscape.

Oyster Agribusiness’s successful funding round highlights the growing momentum of agri-tech startups in Africa.

With agriculture being a crucial sector across the continent, the integration of technology in farming practices has the potential to drive efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

3. GirlCode Hackathon to empower future women leaders in tech

To address gender disparity within South Africa’s technology industry, GirlCode, a software development skills organization, hosted its annual hackathon in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

The event aimed to mentor and empower young women, encouraging their active participation in the technology sector.

With only 23% of tech-related jobs in South Africa held by women, the hackathon served as a platform to foster diversity and inclusion, while also offering a collaborative space for young female talents to innovate.

The event witnessed diverse teams collaborating on projects that aimed to tackle real-world challenges, enhancing both technical skills and professional networks.

The presence of companies like Payfast, soliciting CV submissions and discussing potential job opportunities, reinforced the event’s commitment to fostering the next generation of female tech leaders.

The gender gap in technology remains a global concern, and initiatives like the GirlCode Hackathon play a crucial role in creating a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

Encouraging young women to engage in coding and software development from an early age helps cultivate a diverse talent pool, essential for driving innovation and addressing pressing challenges.

Trivia answer: Windows

The Windows Registry is a database of settings used by Microsoft Windows. It stores configurations for hardware devices, installed applications, and the Windows operating system.

The Registry provides a centralized method of storing custom preferences for each Windows user, rather than storing them as individual .INI files.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now