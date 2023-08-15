Tunisia’s Anava invests over $7M in Startups. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

Tunisia’s Anava invests over $7M in Startups

Anava Seed Fund, managed by Flat6Labs Tunisia, has announced investing over $7M in Startups.

The startup made the announcement in a report estimating its year-end balance of approximately 9.28 million USD for the end of 2022.

The fund had investments in various companies totaling around 7.53 million USD.

Although specific details about these investments remain undisclosed, some familiar names like Dabchy and Go My Code were part of the portfolio.

The fund’s overall performance turned significantly positive, with a balance of about 0.69 million USD by the close of 2022.

Anava Seed Fund retains the capacity for further strategic investments in burgeoning startups.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that it possesses available funds of approximately 0.13 million USD and judicious placements in certificates of deposits totaling around 1.14 million USD.

Anava Seed Fund sets a commendable example for others to follow in the industry.

Tech Trivia: Which RAID configuration is an example of nested RAID?

RAID 0 RAID 1 RAID 5 RAID 10

Answer: see end of post

S.A.’s MedTech, VitruvianMD, raises $1.25M funding

VitruvianMD, a South African medical technology startup, has raised a funding round of $1.25 million or R23 million.

The startup, in a press release to the public, noted that the lead investor in the funding round is a social impact venture capital (VC) fund, The Nebula Fund, which is being operated by 27four.

According to the startup, the new injection of capital is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling VitruvianMD’s growth trajectory.

The company intends to utilize the secured funds to further amplify its expansion efforts.

Industry analysts noted that the investment made by The Nebula Fund into VitruvianMD stems from a strategic alignment of innovation, scalability, and social impact.

The Nebula Fund, operated by 27four, is a social impact venture capital (VC) fund with a mission to support high-growth startups that leverage technology and innovation to address societal challenges.

Trivia answer: RAID 10

RAID Stands for “Redundant Array of Independent Disks.” RAID is a method of seamlessly storing data across multiple physical disk drives. The disks in a RAID array appear to a computer’s operating system as a single storage volume instead of multiple independent disks.

In addition to providing a large amount of data storage, using a RAID array can improve disk performance and provide redundancy that helps prevent data loss in the event of a disk failure.

