Antler launches MENAP Fund to foster entrepreneurship

Antler, a globally recognized early-stage investor, has introduced a $60 million MENAP Fund, expanding its footprint to the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Dr. Jonathan Doerr and Romain Assunção, who joined as partners, aim to fortify the entrepreneurial landscape by supporting exceptional founders at the earliest stages.

Antler’s approach focuses on co-founder matching, personalized coaching, access to networks, ecosystem expertise, day zero investment, and follow-on funding support.

Antler’s Riyadh cohort, set to launch in September 2023, will select over 60 pre-idea or pre-seed founders from a pool of applicants.

Antler’s entry into the MENAP region signals a commitment to catalyzing local entrepreneurship and innovation.

By providing early-stage support and fostering connections, Antler seeks to create a robust ecosystem that not only generates successful startups but also contributes to economic growth and job creation.

Ed Partners and Oikocredit collaborate to advance education in Kenya

Kenyan startup, Ed Partners, has secured $1.5 million in debt funding through a strategic partnership with Oikocredit, a prominent social impact investor.

This collaboration aims to provide financial support to private schools, facilitating affordable education solutions.

Founded by Lydia Koros and David FitzHerbert in 2018 and currently helmed by CEO Amos Mwangi, Ed Partners specializes in extending financial solutions to key areas within the education sector, including technology, transportation, and infrastructure.

Its influence has positively impacted over 100,000 students across a network of 350 schools.

Ed Partners’ core focus centers on offering infrastructure loans to educational institutions, which encompass the construction of crucial facilities like classrooms, laboratories, dormitories, and washrooms.

The funds also aid in the acquisition of essential resources such as computers, vehicles, and internet connectivity.

The partnership between Ed Partners and Oikocredit exemplifies the convergence of social impact and financial support in the education sector.

By providing accessible financial solutions to private schools, this collaboration directly addresses challenges related to education infrastructure and resources.

Grinta Advances Expansion Plans with Auto-Cure Acquisition

Egyptian e-commerce platform Grinta, serving independent pharmacists across Africa and the Middle East, has recently acquired Auto-Cure, marking its third successful acquisition.

Grinta not only offers e-commerce solutions but also provides inventory financing and automation to independent pharmacists, facilitating access to affordable medical products.

Auto-Cure, a B2B e-commerce platform founded in 2022, focuses on serving independent pharmacists in Alexandria, Egypt. Co-founded by Mohamed Rezk and Amr Kamel, the company’s integration into Grinta’s operations solidifies Grinta’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare industry and access to medical supplies.

Grinta’s acquisition of Auto-Cure highlights the ongoing evolution of e-commerce platforms in addressing specialized needs within sectors like healthcare.

By integrating inventory financing and automation solutions, Grinta enhances the operational efficiency of independent pharmacists, ensuring a more seamless experience for both providers and customers.

Trivia answer: U3!5r!Wruu6M

A good, secure password is at least 12 characters long and includes a mix of lower- and upper-case letters, numbers, and punctuation symbols.

