Latest
16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria soon – UNICEF
The United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday at least 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX would arrive in Nigeria very soon.
The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Hawkins said more doses of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the country over the next few months.
These, according to him, will ensure that the vaccines covered 20 percent of the country’s population.
The UNICEF official said: “In the meantime, we are exploring how else to bring vaccines in with a view to allowing Nigeria to go to 40 percent by the end of the year. This should be possible all things being equal.
READ ALSO: UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ as children share Covid-19 consequences
“We are only halfway through. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue for another one or two years.
“A lot has been done in ensuring that Nigeria secures the right level of vaccine and plans for the equitable distribution of vaccine are being taken through.”
Responding, Akeredolu thanked UNICEF for the support given to the state over the years.
The governor, who lamented the delay in the purchase of vaccine for Nigerians, described the situation as unfortunate.
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
- Jakande to be buried Friday - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Jakande to be buried Friday
The late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, will be buried on Friday.
Jakande, who ruled the state from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983, died on Thursday.
He was 91.
The ex-governor’s Committee of Friends announced the burial arrangement in a statement on Thursday.
The statement was signed by a former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Abisogun Leigh, Alhaja Latifat Gbajabiamila, Prince Bayo Oshiyemi, Mrs. Omolara Abeke Vaugh, Alhaja Gani Owolabi Dada, and Kamal Giwa.
According to the statement, pre-burial prayers will take place at the ex-governor’s residence at the Ilupeju area of the state.
READ ALSO: 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande
The statement read: “The committee of friends LKJ, first civil Governor of Lagos State, wishes to announce the passing of our dear leader, the Baba Kekere of Lagos, Alhaji Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, at the age of 91 years. The sad incident happened on Thursday, February 11, 2021
“The burial arrangements are as follows – Pre-Burial prayers at number 2, Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
“Interment at Volts and Gardens, Ikoyi, at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021.”
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
- Jakande to be buried Friday - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Foreign herdsmen wreaking havoc in Nigeria – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday the criminal herdsmen currently holding Nigerians to ransom in various parts of the country are foreigners who sneaked into the country to cause havoc.
Ortom, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his position to push for a review of the ECOWAS protocol on the movement of persons, goods, and services within the sub-region.
According to him, the foreign herdsmen were taking undue advantage of the relaxed ECOWAS protocol to fuel insecurity in Nigeria.
The governor said: “In neighbouring countries like Ghana and the Benin Republic, people are properly profiled before they are allowed into the county.
“People coming into Nigeria have to be properly profiled before they are allowed in.
READ ALSO: Call killer herdsmen to order, Gov Ortom tasks Buhari
“It is there in the ECOWAS protocol; I have studied it, I have my lawyers to also study it.
“Most of the herdsmen killing our people are not even Nigerians. Even the President himself said this during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.”
On the law prohibiting open grazing in Benue, the governor added: “The legislation we have in place in Benue is responsible for the relative peace we are enjoying.
“We have arrested and prosecuted over 400 herdsmen since the law came into effect.
“We have had 150 convictions. Some convicts were fined and released. Others are still in Makurdi Correctional Centre.”
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
- Jakande to be buried Friday - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Suspected herdsmen attack Ogun community, kill two
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly invaded a community in the Yewa-North local government area of Ogun State.
The herdsmen also killed two people during the attack.
Residents told journalists that the herdsmen stormed the community at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday and laid an ambush for the villagers on the Owode Ketu-Ijoun-Tata Road.
READ ALSO: Herdsmen attack woman, cut off finger, shatter jaw in Ogun
A resident of the village, who gave his name as Gbenga, narrated how the hoodlums attacked the community.
He said: “The herdsmen went to lay an ambush for people in my village, Owode-Ketu, at about 5:00 a.m. this morning.
“Two corpses of locals have been found. Police from Eggua have evacuated the corpses.”
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
- Jakande to be buried Friday - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics17 hours ago
Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
- Metro23 hours ago
70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue
- Nigeria In One Minute17 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021
- Metro8 hours ago
Pastor arrested for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom
- Latest15 hours ago
Coalition of Northern Groups backs Sheikh Gumi, insists on amnesty for bandits
- Graffiti17 hours ago
Sunday Igboho and the fetish hubris
- Business10 hours ago
CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
- Politics16 hours ago
CBN Freezing of #EndSARS promoters‘ accounts gross infringement of fundamental right —Falana