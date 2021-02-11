16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria soon – UNICEF

The United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday at least 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX would arrive in Nigeria very soon.

The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Hawkins said more doses of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the country over the next few months.

These, according to him, will ensure that the vaccines covered 20 percent of the country’s population.

The UNICEF official said: “In the meantime, we are exploring how else to bring vaccines in with a view to allowing Nigeria to go to 40 percent by the end of the year. This should be possible all things being equal.

“We are only halfway through. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue for another one or two years.

“A lot has been done in ensuring that Nigeria secures the right level of vaccine and plans for the equitable distribution of vaccine are being taken through.”

Responding, Akeredolu thanked UNICEF for the support given to the state over the years.

The governor, who lamented the delay in the purchase of vaccine for Nigerians, described the situation as unfortunate.