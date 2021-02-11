UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the country’s airlines to stop the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai as part of its COVID-19 measures.

The management of Air Peace disclosed this in a statement issued by the airline’s spokesman, Mr. Stanley Olisa, in Lagos.

He, however, said flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected by the directive.

According to him, Air Peace flight from UAE (Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt mulls suspension of UAE, Netherlands flights over COVID-19 protocols

Olisa said: “Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.

“Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule.”

The Federal Government had earlier this month suspended the Emirates Airlines flight operations in Nigeria over the Middle East nation’s COVID-19 measures.

The government later lifted the ban after the UAE authorities agreed to relax the measures targeted at Nigerians and other foreign passengers traveling to the country.