Arik, Air Peace, Azman Air cancel flights

Indigenous carriers – Arik Air, Air Peace and Azman Air – have called off flights for their Lagos-bound passengers after Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday.

The airlines made the announcements in separate press releases on Tuesday. Azman announced the flight cancellation via its Twitter handle, @AzmanAir.

“This is to inform all our Lagos bound Passengers that all flights are hereby cancelled till further notice.

“This is due to the directive issued by Lagos State Government to impose a 24hr Curfew on all parts of Lagos starting from 4pm today. We deeply regret all Inconveniencies,” it said.

Air Peace included cancelled flights to Benin in its flight advisory on Tuesday, adding that it would not run flights from Lagos to Benin until further notice.

“This is to inform the general public that due to the newly imposed curfew in Lagos and Benin, we shall not be operating flights from these two locations till further notice,” it said.

Arik Air said in a statement that “Arik Air has cancelled all its flight operations for October 21, 2020 due to the 24 hours’ curfew announced by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

“All booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost.

“The Lagos State government announced a 24 hours’ curfew effective 4pm October 20, 2020.”

It stated that passengers who had booked their flights would have the liberty of resheduing them at no extra cost.

