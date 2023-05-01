FG approves Azman Air to airlift Nigerians from Sudan

The Federal Government has given a Nigerian airline, Azman Air, the approval to evacuate the country’s nationals stranded in war-torn Sudan.

The federal government had last week commenced the evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt and budgeted $1.2 million for the deployment of 40 bushes for the exercise.

Fighting between the two military units loyal to the Sudanese leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his estranged deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, entered its second week on Monday with over 600 people reportedly killed.

Azman Air confirmed the development on its official Instagram handle.

The evacuation, according to the airline, will begin on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Azman Air has received the approval of the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians stranded at the Egyptian border amid the Sudan crisis with the 409-Seater Airbus A340-600.

“Evacuation is expected to commence from Tuesday, May 2 as we await final clearance from Egypt.”

