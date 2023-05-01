Abducted ex-NBA president, Okey Wali, regains freedom after 14 days

The abducted former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Okey Wali (SAN), has regained his freedom.

Wali was abducted by gunmen along the East–West Road in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State on April 17.

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the ex-NBA president has been reunited with his family.

Wali served as the NBA president from 2012 to 2014.

Maikyau urged the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.



He said: “Every life is valuable and must be treated with honour and dignity. There must be a deliberate and appropriate investment in the improvement of the welfare of all security agencies, particularly the police, and adequately equipping them to function effectively and efficiently.

“Otherwise, it will be hypocritical, if not fraudulent, to expect any meaningful result from the Nigerian Police in its constitutional duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

