Soludo threatens to cut salary of workers who observe sit-at-home in Anambra
Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has threatened workers in the state who observe the Monday sit-at-home order imposed by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), with salary cuts going forward.
Soludo, who made the threat while addressing state workers during the 2023 May Day celebration held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Monday, said the sit-at-home which has become an excuse for workers to stop coming to work on Mondays, would no longer be accepted by government.
“The illegal Monday sit-at-home has become an excuse for workers to stop coming to work on Mondays. This cannot continue. You cannot be working for just four days a week and earn full salaries,” Soludo said.
“We must get back to working on Mondays. If we do not go to work, we must not get our full salary. We must be paid proportionally with the number of days we work. If we must continue staying away from work on Mondays, then we will start coming to work on Saturday.
“You must do your work and we cannot be working for 70 per cent and earn 110 per cent. We will cut your salaries when you fail to come work on Monday,” he added.
