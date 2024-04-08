ReelFruit Champions Sustainable Manufacturing with support from FCMB

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing that minimizes negative environmental impact while conserving energy and natural resources. This was demonstrated by the newly inaugurated dried fruit manufacturing plant of Nature’s Bounty Health Products Limited in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Financed by FCMB, the 800-metric-ton manufacturing plant affirms Nature’s Bounty’s commitment to large-scale production and environmental responsibility.

Nature’s Bounty Health Products Limited, trading as ReelFruit, is a purpose-driven Nigerian food technology startup that transforms abundant local fruits like mangoes, coconuts, and cashews into healthy snacks. This prevents post-harvest wastage and protects farmers from revenue loss. The company’s focus on social impact, supporting underserved communities, and promoting Nigerian products globally necessitated its expanded capacity. The new plant allows Nature’s Bounty Health Products to increase the production of its variety of ReelFruit products from 6 to 30 metric tons monthly, creating over 200 jobs.

Affiong Williams, Founder and CEO of Nature’s Bounty Health Products, highlights the factory’s broader significance: “This facility is more than just bricks and mortar; it embodies my unwavering belief in Nigeria’s agricultural and manufacturing potential. With this factory, we are scaling our dried fruit production to serve customers nationwide, export ‘Made in Nigeria’ products globally, and transform agribusiness. We are creating jobs, supporting farmers, and proving that large-scale impact is achievable. This facility is a positive symbol for Nigeria’s business landscape for generations to come.”

“FCMB consistently supports businesses that share our vision of a sustainable and inclusive Nigeria,” said Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of First City Monument Bank. “Nature’s Bounty Health Products and its brand, ReelFruit, embodies this commitment, adding value to local produce while prioritizing sustainable manufacturing practices and job creation. Their energy-efficient machinery and advanced effluent system has set a standard for the agribusiness sector.”

Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela, called the new plant “a testimony to the can-do spirit of Nigerians. “We are excited to host this facility, which offers many benefits to our state and Nigeria. Our government is committed to fostering industrial development by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”

The new factory has ten times the capacity of its predecessor, positioning the ReelFruit brands to reach domestic and international markets with its premium dried fruits. The company’s innovative approach successfully balances economic development and environmental protection.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now