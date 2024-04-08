Convicted kidnap kingpin Wadume celebrated by Taraba residents upon release

Hamisu Bala, better known by his nickname ‘Wadume’, was given a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Ibbi, Taraba state, this weekend, following his release from Kuje Prison in Abuja after serving a seven-year sentence for kidnapping and related charges.

Wadume’s case gained national notoriety in 2019 when his arrest by an elite police unit resulted in a deadly shootout with a rival team. The incident sparked outrage after allegations surfaced that some police officers may have been colluding with Wadume.

The suspects, who were prosecuted by the office of the then Attorney General of the Federation on a 13-count charge were jailed in July 2019, by the federal high court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

Wadume arrived at his country home in Ibi local government council of Taraba State, weekend, as a freeman.

Despite his conviction, Wadume was reportedly greeted by a large crowd upon his return to Ibbi. Local sources described him as a former philanthropist and local politician before his arrest. He even paid a courtesy visit to the town’s chiefdom upon arrival.

This celebratory reception has raised eyebrows. Some residents reportedly view Wadume as a victim of a larger police conspiracy, while others may simply be happy to see a familiar face return home.

However, Wadume’s release and reception reignite concerns about hero worship and the perception of justice in Nigeria.

