Buhari has reduced bombing by 95% —Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has boasted that his principal has reduced bombing by terrorists in the Northeastern part of the country by at least 95%.

Adesina stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television, while reacting to bomb explosions in villages in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

In the last 48 hours, scores of persons have been reportedly killed by explosives planted by terrorists in Niger State, in Nigeria’s North central region.

Ripples Nigeria reported that four operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on Monday killed by a bomb suspected to have been planted by members of the Boko Haram sect in Galadima Kogo village of Shiroro local government area.

Adesina, when asked what the government was doing to address the problem and prevent another explosion in the state, said it would be addressed as the government addressed bomb explosions in the Northeast.

“I do not have the details, maybe the governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state will be able to say. I heard over the news, maybe just as you heard it. Every attack is worrisome.

“Remember that the epicenter of bombing is the Northeast. That bombing has reduced by 95% if not more. There was a time in this country that bombs went off 3,4,5 times in a day, but we don’t hear all that today. So if that problem is tackled in the Northeast, particularly Borno, it would be tackled in Niger state,” Adesina said.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to fighting insecurity in the country, saying was is first on the government’s priority list.

“Government is paying the greatest attention to insecurity. Whenever the President itemizes the priorities of the administration, he would say ‘we will secure the country’, and then he would add that you cannot effectively manage an organisation, a state, or a country unless you have secured it.

“So it is number one in his priorities, then he would say ‘we would revive the economy’ then third, ‘we will fight corruption’. So, security is number one in his priorities. If the issue of insecurity has not been sorted out, it will not be due to lack of trying. A lot of attention is being paid to the issue.”

