Buhari rallies global support for flood-wreaked Pakistan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed concern about the deadly flooding in Pakistan.

At least 33 million people have been affected with more than 1,000 confirmed dead from severe rain and flooding, the worst natural disaster in the South Asian nation’s history.

The floods have also washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the country.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Nigerians would continue to pray for Pakistan and its people as they confront “this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

He appealed to the United Nations and other aid agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who required urgent humanitarian relief.

