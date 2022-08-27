Nigerian govt extends ICT services to North-East

The Federal Government has concluded plans to extend Information Communication and Technology (ICT) services in Gombe State to serve the North-East region.

The Minister of Communications, and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the Galaxy Backbone office in the state on Saturday.

He said the service would ensure broadband penetration and data centre services in the zone.

Pantami said: “This is Galaxy Backbone North-East zone under Galaxy Backbone is a Federal Government owned company and we have zonal offices. We have in Lagos for South-West, Enugu for South-East, North-Central in Abuja, for North-West is in Kano, the North-East is in Gombe and we do hope that South-South is in the pipeline because we are expanding.

“The reason behind the expansion is for revenue generation and the company has been commercialised to get revenue for the government. It is part of our strategy and the scope of our market. Gombe is at the centre of the North-East and the only state that shares a border with states within the zone.

“My projection is based on the Bureau of Statistics. They released their data for the second quarter of 2022 only yesterday (Friday) and it clearly stated there that ICT alone with all the digital services contributed 18.44 percent and this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.”

