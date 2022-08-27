News
Nigerian govt extends ICT services to North-East
The Federal Government has concluded plans to extend Information Communication and Technology (ICT) services in Gombe State to serve the North-East region.
The Minister of Communications, and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the Galaxy Backbone office in the state on Saturday.
He said the service would ensure broadband penetration and data centre services in the zone.
Pantami said: “This is Galaxy Backbone North-East zone under Galaxy Backbone is a Federal Government owned company and we have zonal offices. We have in Lagos for South-West, Enugu for South-East, North-Central in Abuja, for North-West is in Kano, the North-East is in Gombe and we do hope that South-South is in the pipeline because we are expanding.
READ ALSO: Disharmony within Buhari cabinet, as Pantami opposes plan to impose 5% tax on calls, text, data
“The reason behind the expansion is for revenue generation and the company has been commercialised to get revenue for the government. It is part of our strategy and the scope of our market. Gombe is at the centre of the North-East and the only state that shares a border with states within the zone.
“My projection is based on the Bureau of Statistics. They released their data for the second quarter of 2022 only yesterday (Friday) and it clearly stated there that ICT alone with all the digital services contributed 18.44 percent and this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...