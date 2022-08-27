‘Sale of state-owned moribund firms in public interest,’ Bauchi govt replies APC

The Bauchi State government has defended its decision to sell six state-owned moribund companies.

The state government on Tuesday announced the leasing of Zaranda Hotel and Wikki Hotel at the sum of N1.2 billion and N200 million respectively for a period of 25 years.

The government also planned to lease Bauchi Fertiliser and Blending Plant at N400 million and Bauchi Meat Factory for N301 million.

Others are the Bauchi Furniture Company (N150 million) and Galambi Cattle Ranch (N150 million).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday questioned the government’s decision to private the firms and asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to stop the transaction.

The party, therefore, issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to drop the decision or face legal action.

READ ALSO: Leadership crisis hits Bauchi APC, as groups call for sack of state chairman

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, who addressed journalists at a news conference in Bauchi on Saturday, however, said the decision was in the best interest of the people.

He added that the leasing of the companies was part of a pragmatic approach by Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration to resuscitate the moribund companies to resume operations.

The SSG insisted that the state government planned to privatise more of such ailing industries, including the Yankari Games Reserve.

Kashim said: “Yankari is definitely one of the areas of concern. We are keen about Yankari because Bauchi State is supposed to be a Pearl of Tourism, and we want to maximise our capacity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now