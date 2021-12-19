Data shows almost half Nigeria’s electricity supply is from generators despite promises

Despite billions spent and promises of stable power supply from the present administration, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed almost half of Nigeria’s electricity supply is from generators.

NBS disclosed this in a document on Power Sector Data Preview, which was presented to the Abuja Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

According to the report, 48.6 percent were from generators indicating that many citizens in Nigeria self provide for thier electricity.

The NBS document showed that petrol-powered generators accounted for the bulk (22.6 per cent) of the electricity supplied by generators.

This was followed by diesel-powered generators, 16.6 per cent, while gas-powered generators accounted for 9.4 per cent of the self-generated electricity.

The bureau said out of 51.2 per cent of electricity provided by the country’s power grid, gas-powered plants accounted for 39.5 per cent, while hydroelectric plants were providing 11.7 per cent.

Off-grid renewables, according to the NBS, accounted for 0.1 per cent of the power consumed nationwide.

