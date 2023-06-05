Naira Watch
Dollar, euro, pound gain against naira at black market, USD flat in official window
The official foreign exchange rate between the naira and the dollar closed flat again on Friday, as both currencies traded at N464.67/$1, which is the same rate reported the previous trading day.
Note that during trading, the dollar was offered at a high of N467/$1 and a low of N460/$1, according to the FMDQ Security Exchange, before the foreign currency rate settled at N464.67/$1.
At the end of trading in the official market, foreign exchange traders recorded $98.90 million forex transactions, which fell short of the $250.98 million worth of forex exchanged the preceding day.
This is $152.07 million or 60.59% decline in the value of foreign exchange transacted by forex traders in the investors’ and exporters’ window between Friday and Thursday, based on data from FMDQ.
READ ALSO:Dollar rate drops at black market, rises in official window
Meanwhile, in the Bureau De Change window of the black market, the United States Dollar, euro and British pound sterling recovered against the Nigerian currency on Friday.
Reports obtained from Naira Rates showed that the average black market dollar rate was N743.3/$1, in contrast to the N734.6/$1 both currencies exchanged the previous trading day.
Also, the value of the naira fell to the euro, as both currencies’ rates rose from N796/€1 to N812.8/€1. The pound also gained against the Nigerian currency, with the Naira exchanging for the pound at a rate of N946.1/£1, up from N923.2/£1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...