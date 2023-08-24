Google empowers African startups with AI First Accelerator. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

Google empowers African startups with AI First Accelerator

American tech giant, Google, has launched an empowerment scheme for African startups through its programme, Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First.

The initiative, according to Google, aims at supporting African startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address local challenges.

The program offers a 10-week accelerator to start-ups, providing access to AI expertise, technical resources, funding, and networking opportunities.

By recognizing AI’s transformative potential, Google is fostering innovation and acknowledging African start-ups’ role in tackling regional issues through technology.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize industries across Africa, from healthcare to agriculture and finance.

African startups often face challenges in accessing resources, mentorship, and funding.

Google’s involvement can catalyze AI-driven solutions, contribute to economic growth, and establish Africa as a hub for technology-driven development.

Tech Trivia: What kind of data is found in a WAVE file?

Vector graphics Video Rich text Audio

Answer: see end of post

African fintech sector records growth

The African fintech startup landscape has continued to expand, with a 17.7% increase in the number of active ventures, reaching 678 in 2023 compared to 576 in 2021.

This is according to Disrupt Africa’s “Finnovating for Africa” report, which monitored the fintech ecosystem’s development across the continent.

The report reveals that fintech remains a dominant vertical in Africa’s tech ecosystem, experiencing a growth rate similar to that seen between 2019 and 2017.

Egypt and Nigeria are particularly notable, experiencing rapid growth in the number of fintech companies.

Despite high churn rates within the sector, this growth signifies African fintech’s vital role in fostering financial inclusion and innovation.

The surge in fintech startups reflects Africa’s growing digital economy, characterized by increasing smartphone penetration and the need for accessible financial services.

The fintech sector is addressing challenges such as financial inclusion, payment infrastructure, and access to credit.

WhatsApp simplifies Group Creation with new feature

WhatsApp has introduced a feature to simplify group creation for its users.

The new feature streamlines the process of creating groups, enhancing user experience and convenience.

While the specifics of the feature are not detailed in the report, the move reflects WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to improve its platform and cater to user preferences.

In the evolving landscape of messaging apps, user experience and convenience play a critical role in retaining and attracting users.

WhatsApp’s move to simplify group creation aligns with user-centric design principles.

Group chats are a fundamental feature of messaging apps, and enhancing their usability can encourage users to engage more frequently with the platform.

Trivia answer: WAVE

WAVE is an audio format used to store sound data. It is is similar to the AIFF format, but is based on the Resource Interchange File Format (RIFF), a container format designed to store data in “chunks.”

Therefore, each WAVE file contains one or more chunks that store audio data or other information. A typical WAVE file includes a format (“fmt”) chunk and a data chunk.

