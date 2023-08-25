Ogun secondary school student builds AI robot ‘Okikiola-Sagamu’

A group of ten secondary school girls from the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Sagamu, located in Ogun State, have unveiled a new AI robot creation, which they named “Okikiola-Sagamu”.

The robot, affectionately known as Kiki-Saggy, was developed through the guidance of dedicated staff members of the school.

The AI robot project was carried out by students from both senior and junior classes, and took approximately seven months to build.

Kiki-Saggy, according to the team, possesses the capabilities of speech, ambulation, and gesticulation.

Standing at a stature of six feet and weighing 60kg, the robot additionally boasts a commendable maximum velocity of 10km per hour.

Netizens described the creation as an astonishing creation, being a product birthed by innovative young minds.

The emergence of “Kiki-Saggy” on the global stage showcases the immense potential that lies within Nigeria’s educational institutions.

The project’s success, however, has cast a spotlight on the obstacles that the students overcame, which are just as crucial to acknowledge.

According to the girls, the journey was fraught with a myriad of challenges ranging from intricate technical issues, hardware glitches, and complex coding conundrums to financial constraints, demanding hole drilling tasks, and the intricate process of integrating various components seamlessly.

To develop and encourage more youngsters, attention is expected to be directed towards fostering an environment that empowers and nurtures such young talents, enabling them to continually deliver groundbreaking innovations.

As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the path toward a brighter future is illuminated by the enthusiastic engagement of the nation’s youth and the proactive involvement of governmental bodies.

By Sophie Ebioye

