Tunisia’s SeekMake secures $539K to fuel global expansion. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Tunisia’s SeekMake secures $539K to fuel global expansion

Tunisian startup, SeekMake, has secured a significant investment of 500,000 euros (approximately $539,000).

Lafayette Group, a renowned European private equity firm with stakes in key manufacturing enterprises across the continent, led the round.

The round is expected to bolster SeekMake’s international expansion plans.

Lafayette Group’s investment signifies their acknowledgment of SeekMake’s unique position as a facilitator streamlining the manufacturing process.

SeekMake’s digital manufacturing platform bridges the gap between industrial manufacturers and end-users, leading to cost savings and accelerated part production.

Lafayette Group’s decision to support a Tunisian startup for the first time underscores SeekMake’s potential to drive innovation in the regional startup ecosystem.

READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Founded by Adel Ayari in 2018, SeekMake has carved a niche for itself in the digital space.

Tech Trivia: Which computer component provides temporary memory for the operating system and applications?

A. RAM

B. HDD

C. ROM

D. GPU

Answer: see end of post

2. China’s Xpeng to acquire Didi’s EV Unit in $744m deal

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Xpeng, has announced its intention to acquire Didi’s electric car development business in a deal worth $744 million.

The agreement is expected to enhance Xpeng’s vehicle production capabilities and lower costs.

Shares in Xpeng rose by 11 percent in Hong Kong stock exchange following the news, building on the momentum generated by its recent partnership with Germany’s Volkswagen.

The deal entails Xpeng launching an A-class model named MONA under a new brand in collaboration with Didi.

The strategic alignment between Xpeng and Didi will benefit both parties.

The partnership will ensure robust initial scale for the new car model while facilitating innovation and supply chain management.

Trivia answer: RAM

Stands for “Random Access Memory” and is pronounced “ram.” RAM is a common hardware component found in electronic devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

In computers, RAM may be installed as memory modules, such as DIMMs or (SO-DIMMs sodimm). In tablets and smartphones, RAM is typically integrated into the device and cannot be removed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now