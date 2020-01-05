International Latest

Worldwide spend on robotics, drones to hit $128.7 billion in 2020, reports say

January 5, 2020
Scientists discover how to translate brainwaves into speech using Artificial Intelligence
By Ripples Nigeria

Worldwide spending on robotics systems and drones will hit $128.7 billion in 2020, an increase of 17.1 per cent over 2019, according to a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC).

By 2023, this spending will reach $241.4 billion with a (CAGR) of 19.8%, said the IDC “Worldwide Robotics and Drones Spending Guide”.

Robotics systems will be the larger of the two categories throughout the five-year forecast period with worldwide robotics spending forecast to be $112.4 billion in 2020.

Spending on drones will total $16.3 billion in 2020 but is forecast to grow at a faster rate – 33.3 per cent CAGR than 17.8 per cent CAGR of robotic systems.

READ ALSO: 5 AI predictions to watch out for in 2020

“Software developments are among the most important trends currently shaping the robotics industry. Solution providers are progressively integrating additional software-based, often cloud-based, functionalities into robotics systems,” Remy Glaisner, Research Director at IDC’s Worldwide Robotics: Commercial Service Robots said.

Discrete manufacturing will be responsible for nearly half of all robotics systems spending worldwide in 2020 with purchases totaling $53.8 billion.

The next largest industries for robotics systems will be process manufacturing, resource industries, healthcare and retail, the report added.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!