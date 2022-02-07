Jonathan’s abducted cousin regains freedom after 14 days in captivity

Mr. Japhtah Yekorogha, the abducted cousin of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has regained his freedom.

Yekorogha was abducted by unknown gunmen at his residence in Yenagoa on January 24.

The victim’s younger brother, Azibaola Robert, confirmed the development in a statement issued by his media aide, Austin Ekeinde, in the Bayelsa State capital on Monday.

The statement read: “We are glad to confirm that our brother, Mr Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, has finally regained his freedom and reunited with the family after a protracted ordeal in the hands of his kidnappers.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED $40M FRAUD: Jonathan’s cousin defeats EFCC in Appeal Court

“He regained freedom in the early hours of today, Monday; no information on whether or not ransom was paid before he regained freedom.

“He is in good health but will see his doctor for routine medical check-ups.

“Once again, we appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages, and visits stood by us throughout the ordeal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now