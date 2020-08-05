Nigerian pilots threaten to down tools over ‘unilateral sack’

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) on Wednesday threatened to down tools over the alleged unilateral and reckless sacking of pilots by airline operators.

Two players in the aviation industry – Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters – had in the last 48 hours sacked about 200 pilots and other supporting staff over alleged crushing effects of COVID-19 on their operations.

The National President of NAAPE, Mr. Abednego Galadima, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, condemned the reckless sacking of pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers by airline operators under the pretence of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the recent sack of pilots and engineers by Air Peace and Bristow helicopters was a flagrant disregard for extant labour and trade union laws in the workplace.

According to him, the NAAPE members were made to sign new conditions of employment or be fired and their salaries cut without recourse to the statues governing industrial relations in Nigeria.

Galadima said: “Airline operators have continued to run their business without negotiated conditions of service which is a requirement of our labour and trade union laws and also in keeping with international best practices.

“Without negotiated conditions of service, our members have become exposed to the whims and caprices of the employers in the industry, thus enthroning a reign of arbitrariness and impunity in the conduct of employee relations within the industry.

“This action must be nipped in the bud before it becomes a greater threat to the survival of the industry. This action by airline operators is capable of unsettling the pilots and engineers and could lead to human errors in operations.”

