Latest Politics Top Stories

Kaduna govt orders students to resume school August 10

August 5, 2020
el-Rufai recovers from COVID-19
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday ordered students in exit classes to return to school from August 10 in order to prepare for their examinations.

The West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence on August 17.

The state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Shehu Usman Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the state government would announce the resumption date for students in other classes in due course.

Read also: Ogun govt cancels COVID-19 test for returning students

He said: “The resumption is in compliance with the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education for all principals to make arrangements to receive the SS3 boarding students on August 9 and day students on August 10.

The commissioner said the state government was doing everything possible to decontaminate all public schools including higher institutions in order to make the environment safe and conducive for learning.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!