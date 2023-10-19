Naira Watch
Naira decline worsens, hits new low of N1,100 to a dollar
The continuous decline of the Nigerian currency worsened on Wednesday, hitting a new record low across segments of the market.
Ripples market monitor revealed that the Naira hit an all time low of N1,100 to USD1.0 mid-day in the parallel market before settling at N1,060 in the major trading hubs in Lagos.
The British pounds sterling exchanged for N1,300 while the euro exchanged for N1,110 at the black market.
READ ALSO:Naira depreciates further in parallel market, now N1,030 to a dollar
The naira had hovered around N1,025/$1 in the month of September in the parallel market.
At the official Nigerian Forex Market, the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window, the naira got a breather, hovering around N790.61/ $1 yesterday after the downward rate of N848/$1 on Tuesday.
Despite the marginal gain, the rate remained much higher than it was last week, while dealers expected further depreciation from today.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....