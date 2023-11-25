Naira rebounds to 794.89/$1 at official window, N1155/$1 at parallel market

The naira staged a massive comeback to appreciate against the dollar on Friday, 24th November 2023, closing at a new high of N794.89/$1 at the official market.

The domestic currency appreciated 20.31% to close at N794.89 to the American greenback at the close of business on Friday, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where forex is officially traded, revealed.

This represents an N161.44 gain or a 20.31% increase in the local currency compared to the N956.33 it closed on Thursday.

The intraday high recorded was N1136/$1, while the intraday low was N700.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N436/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira continues to slump at official, parallel market windows

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $75.82 million, representing a 28.13% decline compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira strengthened at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated by 0.87%, quoted at N1155/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1151.22/$1.

While the naira gained against the dollar, it slumped slightly against the British Pound to hit ₦1,460/£1 while the Euro also appreciated against the naira to ₦1,177.85/€1. For the fifth time this week, the Canadian dollar maintained a steady exchange rate of N900/ CA$1.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now