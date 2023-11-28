Naira slumps to N814.60/$1 against the dollar at official market 

The naira slumped against the dollar on Monday, November 27, 2023, to close at N814.60/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market NAFEM window.

This represents a loss of N19.71 in the local currency compared to the N794.89/$1 it closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded was N1130/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a huge N429/$1 disparity.

READ ALSO:Naira rebounds to 794.89/$1 at official window, N1155/$1 at parallel market

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $100.06 million, representing a 31.97% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira dipped at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate dipped to N1157$1, almost the same as on Friday last week when it closed at N1155$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1159.20/$1.

While the naira slumped against the dollar, it maintained the same rate against the Pound, Euro and the Canadian dollar at ₦1,460/£1, ₦1,177.85/€1 and N900/CA$1 respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now