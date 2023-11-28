Naira Watch
Naira slumps to N814.60/$1 against the dollar at official market
The naira slumped against the dollar on Monday, November 27, 2023, to close at N814.60/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market NAFEM window.
This represents a loss of N19.71 in the local currency compared to the N794.89/$1 it closed on Friday.
The intraday high recorded was N1130/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a huge N429/$1 disparity.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $100.06 million, representing a 31.97% increase compared to the previous day.
Similarly, the naira dipped at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate dipped to N1157$1, almost the same as on Friday last week when it closed at N1155$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1159.20/$1.
While the naira slumped against the dollar, it maintained the same rate against the Pound, Euro and the Canadian dollar at ₦1,460/£1, ₦1,177.85/€1 and N900/CA$1 respectively.
