Naira to dollar exchange rate rises in CBN-backed official window, black market

The dollar appreciated against the naira on Tuesday in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window of the official market, closing at N775.34/$1, the foreign exchange aggregator, FMDQ Exchange revealed.

It was learnt that the naira depreciated by 0.41 per cent, driving the cost of the dollar up by N3.22 kobo from the N772.12/$1 rate both currencies closed at on Monday.

The exchange rate fell between N799.90/$1 and N701/$1, which are the highest and lowest rates of the day according to the data released by the FMDQ Exchange.

Also, the report further showed that the foreign exchange traders transacted $71.32 million worth of forex, compared to the previous day’s $40.21 million.

READ ALSO:Naira to dollar rate hits N800 in official window, crosses N900 in black market

Meanwhile, in the black market, the naira to dollar average exchange rate was N920.1/$1, according to Naira Rates, a parallel market aggregator, which showed the rate was N903.5/$1.

The average rate of the British currency, the pound, was N1177.6/£1 in the black market. The rate increased from N1152.9/£1 rate reported during the preceding day.

Also, the euro was sold at an average rate of N1009.5/€1 in the parallel market, compared to the N988.3/€1 average rate it was offered on Monday in the Bureau De Change window.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now