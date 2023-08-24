Naira rebounds, closes $771/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged at N771.69 for a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

The Nigerian currency rebounded by 0.22 percent compared to the N773.42 it traded for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N777.82 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N771.69.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar in Thursday’s trading.

Players at the I&E window traded $121.60 million today.

