Nigeria releases seized Norwegian vessel after plea bargain

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday returned a Norwegian-registered vessel, MT Heroic Idun, caught trying to steal Nigeria’s crude oil last year.

The navy arrested the oil tanker alongside its 26 crew members in August last year and later convicted them in court.

They were fined $15 million by the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt in January.

The crew members include Indian, Pilipino, Sri Lankan, and Polish nationals.

The Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Capt. Mohammed Adamu, handed over MT Heroic Idun to its owner, Idun Maritime Limited at Bonny, Rivers, after it fulfilled the plea bargain conditions.

He said: “The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Heroic Idun, and its 26 foreign crew were arrested after entering Nigeria’s waters unauthorized with intent to lift crude oil.

“Subsequently, they were charged to court and later pleaded guilty as well as elected voluntarily to enter into a plea bargain agreement with Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Navy says rogue vessel, crew will not be released until penalties are paid

“The vessel and its crew also agreed to make restitution to the Federal Government.

“The plea bargain was in the interest of justice, public and for public policy interest in line with Section 270 (5) (a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.”

Adamu said MT Heroic Idun and its owners were made to pay fines and restitution after the conviction by the court.

“The owners also agreed to make an apology to the Federal Republic of Nigeria both in print and electronic media as well as Lloyd’s List.

“On its part, the Federal Government agreed not to further criminally prosecute and/or investigate the vessel, her owners, charterers or her crew in the matter of her crime against the state.

“The owners of the vessel later apologized to the Federal Government on the Lloyd’s List on May 12 while the same apology was published in the Punch Newspaper of May 18.

“Subsequently, MT Heroic Idun, having fulfilled all the aforementioned conditions of the plea bargain to the satisfaction of the court, has been released to its owners, Idun Maritime Limited,” the navy officer added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now