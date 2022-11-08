Ortom proposes N179.8bn 2023 budget in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N179.8 billion to the state House of Assembly in Makurdi.

Ortom, who tagged the spending proposal as “Budget of Consolidation and Transition,” said N106 billion was set aside for recurrent spending and N73 billion for capital expenditure.

He added that N48 billion would go to personnel costs, while N57 billion was earmarked for “subheads.”

The governor told the lawmakers that N71.4 billion or 39.7 percent of the budget was expected from Federal Government’s statutory revenue allocation.

He said: “N30.6 billion or 16.7 percent is expected from independent sources.

“N78.3 billion or 43.6 percent of the revenue would come from aids, grants, and loans.”

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Titus Uba commended Ortom for the timely presentation of the 2023 budget proposal.

He assured the governor that the budget would be speedily processed and passed by the House.

The speaker charged all ministries, departments, and agencies to cooperate with the various committees of the House when invited for their budget defence.

