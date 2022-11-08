SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail court judgment on EFCC boss, Ortom’s outburst against Fulani nation

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, blew hot against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the official launch of the party’s governorship and National Assembly campaigns.

The governor openly criticized Atiku Abubakar claiming a vote for Atiku would allow the alleged slaughter of Benue citizens by Fulani bandits to continue.

“To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani man. And any man supporting Atiku and all that is an enemy. I want this to be known. As long as I am governor. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue,” Ortom said.

Recall that Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu have all boycotted the PDP presidential campaign following Ayu’s refusal to resign his position.

Many took to social media to support the Governor for defending his state while others faulted the governor for inciting against the Fulani tribe.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Gov Ortom can continue his attack on Atiku as a person, but the ethnicization of his incapacity to secure his state by blaming it on the Fulani people is more like what Hitler did to the Jews Ortom is an irredeemable Nazi jingoist. His Fulani profiling is dangerously insensitive — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) November 7, 2022

I support APC but can never accept it when Ortom publicly insults an entire ethnic group in the name of politics. There’re so many ways he can hide his incapacitation, blunders and failure but dragging fulani isn’t acceptable. This is pure hatred and bigotry. — MS Ingawa (@MSIngawa) November 7, 2022

I don't expect any PDP supporter to be against the utterances of Useless Ortom on Fulani people… He's been very CONSISTENT…At least in being a useless thing.

You should also be CONSISTENT in supporting his useless utterances.

Ortom said To hell with Atiku & his supporters🤣 pic.twitter.com/YlMKxTRRnz — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) November 7, 2022

Gov. Ortom disrespecting the Fulanis is wrong; If he isn't a fan of Atiku that's fine, but using his ethnicity as an excuse & condemning the entire Fulani tribe is insensitive. That's bigotry. Discrimination of any form should never be tolerated or encouraged. W!se-up y'all. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 7, 2022

People’s Democratic Party is not the platform to fight any ethnic group in Nigeria, if Ortom wants to fight his imaginary war with Fulani’s he should exit PDP. He is a disgrace. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) November 8, 2022

Ortom’s hate speeches is already inviting sympathy to Atiku up North. He doesn’t know the more the Fulani hate agenda, the more the North see Atiku as their own that needs all the support & protection. Ayu must go agenda was more rational. — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) November 8, 2022

Governor Ortom doesn’t even pretend to hide his malignant bigotry. In this video, he preaches Fulani hatred by saying “to hell with Atiku and Fulani…” Ortom is one of the reasons for the pervasive Fulani hatred nationwide. pic.twitter.com/fzbSDqPk3Z — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) November 7, 2022

Part of Ortom's achievement why in serving as governor.

Spreading ethnic hatred among Nigerians. — Engr. Ibrahim Umar, (MNSE, Rg. Engr. COREN) (@ibumar88) November 8, 2022

Ortom is fighting for his people. Everything is not politics. People are losing their lives on daily basis in benue by Fulani terrorists and you want ortom to dine with a man that's is justifying the killings ? Ko make sense. — TINUBU IS A WALKING POISON (@nuvocizzle) November 8, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Yul Edochie’s ministerial call & Tinubu’s warning on Akindele

EFCC Chairman convicted

Justice Chizoba Oji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The High Court sitting in Abuja convicted Bawa for contempt of court about his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Orji, while reacting to the defense put forward by the lawyer to the EFCC, rejected the argument and instructed the Inspector General of Police to enforce the court’s order.

The fresh development has been generating reactions as many lamented the excesses of the convicted anti-graft Chairman.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

FLASH: Justice Chizoba Oji orders the arrest of EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa over failure of Bawa to obey court order by returning a seized Range Rover and N40m to Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo, a former Director of Operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). pic.twitter.com/1VzWfcfHsN — ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) November 8, 2022

JUST IN: Justice Chizoba Oji of FCT High Court has sentenced EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to jail in Kuje Prison over contempt (disobeying earlier court order), court also ordered IGP to act accordingly. pic.twitter.com/0UqsgPnANt — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) November 8, 2022

Wait, the EFCC boss: Bawa was convicted for contempt of court? This is very interesting. I'm assuming there's an option of fine. Because he will not want to spend time in Kuje prison at all. Many of the Yahoo boys he put behind bars are waiting for him there. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) November 8, 2022

Wait o … Court sentence the chairman of EFCC to jail for contempt ? 😂 Bawa go pick soap tire for kuje prison 💀 pic.twitter.com/j9rd9wCVkM — The Indaboski ❄ (@vhic3adibe) November 8, 2022

Shey Bawa can appeal or he will enter Kuje first? Nigeria is complex se.

😁😁😁😁😁 — Engr. AbdulBasit (@AfolabiBB) November 8, 2022

So like this now Abdulrasheed Bawa(EFCC boss) dey chill for kuje prison… What a what? What a wawuuuu 🤣🤣🤣 — #KASHAMADUPE (@jabusky17) November 8, 2022

EFCC Boss Bawa might probably landed in Kuje prison — Adeyemo muideen (@muideen660) November 8, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now