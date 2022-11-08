Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail court judgment on EFCC boss, Ortom’s outburst against Fulani nation

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, blew hot against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the official launch of the party’s governorship and National Assembly campaigns.

The governor openly criticized Atiku Abubakar claiming a vote for Atiku would allow the alleged slaughter of Benue citizens by Fulani bandits to continue.

“To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani man. And any man supporting Atiku and all that is an enemy. I want this to be known. As long as I am governor. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue,” Ortom said.

Recall that Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu have all boycotted the PDP presidential campaign following Ayu’s refusal to resign his position.

Many took to social media to support the Governor for defending his state while others faulted the governor for inciting against the Fulani tribe.

EFCC Chairman convicted

Justice Chizoba Oji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The High Court sitting in Abuja convicted Bawa for contempt of court about his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Orji, while reacting to the defense put forward by the lawyer to the EFCC, rejected the argument and instructed the Inspector General of Police to enforce the court’s order.

The fresh development has been generating reactions as many lamented the excesses of the convicted anti-graft Chairman.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

