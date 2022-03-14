Poly Ibadan probes shooting on campus

The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has commenced an investigation into the shooting incident that took place on the institution’s campus on Monday afternoon.

The polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Soladoye Adewole, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, however, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the shooting was between two rival cult groups on campus.

They said the shooting took place around the Central Administrative Building of the campus and lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

The statement read: “The management is looking into the incident and the security office is also working on it to unravel what had happened.

“Calmness has returned to the campus. Whatever happened was for about five minutes but you know where there is always a large crowd of people, the tendency is that people will be jittery and make noise, but the commotion doesn’t last for more than five minutes.

“But everything is under control.”

