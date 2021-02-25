Rivers bank manager in ‘secret’ wedding saga | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Rivers bank manager in ‘secret’ wedding saga
A Port Harcourt bank manager’s wife, Blessing Oko Ikpor, has alleged that her husband is under a spell cast by a mistress.
The mother of four, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the mistress who is now pregnant conned her husband into abandoning their 17 years marriage.
She also said that her husband held a secret traditional wedding with the mistress in a hotel in Umuahia, Abia State where the alleged mistress hails from.
Reacting to the allegation, the bank manager said he has been separated from the estranged wife for over two years and he has in custody, their three boys while the wife has their daughter.
The wife was seen in a viral video fighting with the alleged mistress in the husband’s office before security guards intervened.
He said: “The video about this matter has gone viral in the last two, three weeks and she has also done press statement and sent out, I have refrained from making comments because the matter is in court.
“I am aware that concerned friends and citizens have made response directly on those issues. The fact is that my children are involved in this and try to maintain some level of privacy for my own sake and that of my children.
“I do not think this what I should be stating on the social media at the moment. My first son is 15 and he has told me that he is not happy with what is going on and I should make sure I do not join issue with such, and that is where I stand in this.
Read also: Bank manager sentenced five years for N27m theft
” If she knows the appropriate way to do things, I do not think what she us doing is the right thing but she should know that a man in my level is not a mad man to wake up to do all those things.”
He added: “My children are living with me, my three boys are living with me and they have left for school and they are doing very well.
“Whatever petition she is sending to anyone, the truth is that I have seen worse than that on social media, just like I said earlier, I refrained from making comments on this, because I believe it is not the appropriate thing to do.
“We have separated for more than two years now but she still lives with my daughter. I am not going to say anything further on this until all issues are resolved. I do not see this as the best way to go about it, but since she thinks it is for her, I wish her the best.” he concluded.
However, Mrs. Ikpor maintained the matter is not yet in court.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...