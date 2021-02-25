 Rivers bank manager in ‘secret’ wedding saga | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Rivers bank manager in ‘secret’ wedding saga

Published

55 mins ago

on

44 yr-old Pastor ends marriage after wife refuses to go for ‘deliverance’

A Port Harcourt bank manager’s wife, Blessing Oko Ikpor, has alleged that her husband is under a spell cast by a mistress.

The mother of four, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the mistress who is now pregnant conned her husband into abandoning their 17 years marriage.

She also said that her husband held a secret traditional wedding with the mistress in a hotel in Umuahia, Abia State where the alleged mistress hails from.

Reacting to the allegation, the bank manager said he has been separated from the estranged wife for over two years and he has in custody, their three boys while the wife has their daughter.

The wife was seen in a viral video fighting with the alleged mistress in the husband’s office before security guards intervened.

He said: “The video about this matter has gone viral in the last two, three weeks and she has also done press statement and sent out, I have refrained from making comments because the matter is in court.

“I am aware that concerned friends and citizens have made response directly on those issues. The fact is that my children are involved in this and try to maintain some level of privacy for my own sake and that of my children.

“I do not think this what I should be stating on the social media at the moment. My first son is 15 and he has told me that he is not happy with what is going on and I should make sure I do not join issue with such, and that is where I stand in this.

Read also: Bank manager sentenced five years for N27m theft

” If she knows the appropriate way to do things, I do not think what she us doing is the right thing but she should know that a man in my level is not a mad man to wake up to do all those things.”

He added: “My children are living with me, my three boys are living with me and they have left for school and they are doing very well.

“Whatever petition she is sending to anyone, the truth is that I have seen worse than that on social media, just like I said earlier, I refrained from making comments on this, because I believe it is not the appropriate thing to do.

“We have separated for more than two years now but she still lives with my daughter. I am not going to say anything further on this until all issues are resolved. I do not see this as the best way to go about it, but since she thinks it is for her, I wish her the best.” he concluded.

However, Mrs. Ikpor maintained the matter is not yet in court.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom

The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Sports2 hours ago

Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest14 hours ago

UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Latest17 hours ago

Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Sports21 hours ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...

Latest Tech News

Tech22 hours ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech2 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech3 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech5 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech6 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.