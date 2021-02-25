NAF holds funeral for seven personnel of Abuja air crash | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has on Thursday, commenced the Funeral rights of the seven NAF officers who lost their lives in an air crash on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

The funeral is taking place at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, in Abuja.

Each coffins of the deceased draped with the Nigerian flag have been placed on the opened graves, alongside their caps and shoes.

Ripples had reported that the officers died in the Beechcraft King Air B350i which crashed a short distance away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure.

The deceased include the Captain, Fl Lt. Haruna Gadzama; Fl. Lt. Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist); Fl. Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sgt. Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

In attendance at the funeral service are; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Salihi Magashi (retd.), the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Atahiru, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the family members of the deceased.

