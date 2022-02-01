Several killed in Guinea Bissau’s attempted coup – President

Guinea Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, said Tuesday several people were killed and others injured in the country’s attempted coup.

Gunshots on Tuesday rocked neighbourhoods near the West African nation’s presidential palace in Bissau.

The incident occurred when the President was attending a cabinet meeting while security agents quickly mobilised and surrounded the building.

The President, who stated this in a post on his Facebook page, claimed the plot was due to his decision to fight drug trafficking and corruption in Guinea Bissau.

He said: “The attackers could have spoken to me before these bloody events that have seriously injured many and claimed lives.”

