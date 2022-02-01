Landslide kills 22 in Ecuadorian capital

At least 22 people died in a massive landslide in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, on Monday.

The Mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas, who confirmed the death toll to journalists on Tuesday, said 47 others were injured in the landslide.

He added that firefighters are currently searching homes and streets covered by mud for possible survivors.

The floods were caused by heavy rains on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the city, with local authorities noting that 75 litres of rain per square metre fell in the La Gasca sector, the highest since 2003.

A video posted online by local emergency services showed a deluge of mud, water and rocks sweep down the city, washing away cars and flooded houses and streets, while parts of Quito were also left without power after electrical poles were brought down by the deluge.

The torrential downpour also caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside into a sports ground where several people were practising volleyball.

