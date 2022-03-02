Two Ukrainian footballers killed in Russian airstrike

Two Ukrainian footballers, Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, have been killed by a Russian airstrike in Kyiv.

FIFPRO, a global players’ union, which announced the incident on Wednesday, said the pair were “football’s first casualties” of the conflict which began on Thursday last week.

Sapylo, a 21-year-old goalkeeper with third-tier side Karpaty Lviv, died in Kyiv last Friday after joining the army as a tank commander, while, 25-year-old Martynenko, who last played for second-tier FC Gostomel, was reportedly killed alongside his mother after Russian bombs hit his home in an apartment block in the capital.

READ ALSO: More than 2,000 civilians killed in Ukraine – UN agency

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now