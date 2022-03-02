UK, 37 others report Russia’s ‘atrocities’ in Ukraine to ICC

The United Kingdom and 37 other European countries have formally referred reports of atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Under ICC rules, such a referral from member states means that the prosecutor does not have to get the approval of ICC judges before opening an investigation to speed up the process.

With the 37 countries joining the UK, it is the largest referral in the history of the ICC.

“Putin’s military machine is targeting civilians indiscriminately and tearing through towns across Ukraine.

“An investigation by the International Criminal Court into Russia’s barbaric acts is urgently needed and it is right that those responsible are held to account. The UK will work closely with allies to ensure justice is done,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is one of the signatories to the referral, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, said in a statement the court has actively commenced an investigation into the war in Ukraine after the referral from the UK and allies.



He wrote:

“On 28 February, I announced my decision to seek authorisation to open an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, on the basis of my Office’s earlier conclusions arising from its preliminary examination, and encompassing any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “the Court”).

“In the same statement, I indicated that active investigations by my Office would be significantly expedited if a State Party to the Rome Statute (the “Statute”) were to refer the situation to my Office, as provided in article 14 of the Statute.

“I have notified the ICC presidency of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced.”

