International
Ugandan varsity dismisses Nigerian in sex-for-grades scandal
A Nigerian lecturer with the Kabale University in Uganda, Dr. Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, has been dismissed by the university board for involvement in a “sex-for-mark” scandal.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said Abiodun who was the Head, Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, was found guilty of sexual harassment by a probe panel put in place to investigate several allegations levelled against him.
The lecturer was exposed when some of the female students in the department discreetly recorded him on phone demanding sex with a promise to pass them in examinations.
READ ALSO: 11 pupils die in Uganda school fire
The letter confirming Abiodun’s dismissal and signed by the university chancellor read: “I regret to inform you that the Appointments Board of Kabale University Under Min.598160/AB/21122 found you guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations, and professional negligence.
“The board, therefore, directed you be severely reprimanded and your interdiction be lifted.
“The board further resolved not to renew your contract as a Senior Lecturer of Statistics when it expires on 11 November, 2022. You are, therefore, required to hand over all University property in your possession to the Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management Science in the presence of the financial auditor.”
