Woman, boyfriend arrested in Ondo for selling babies | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Woman, boyfriend arrested in Ondo for selling babies
The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old woman, Titilayo Kudaisi, who allegedly connived with her boyfriend, Oluseyi Akinsete, to steal and sell young children in different parts of the country.
The couple were arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing a six-month-old baby at the Odo-Ota Sawmill area in Ilorin, Kwara State.
On interrogation, Kudaisi reportedly said she and Akinsete stole the baby after the parents left the house while the boyfriend stood guard.
She also confessed that they had earlier stolen two children and sold them to childless couples in Imo State for N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.
Kudaisi also admitted that she had sold her own baby on the prompting of her boyfriend who introduced her to the business of child trafficking.
“We went to steal the child from his parents’ house in Ilorin, Kwara State,” she said.
“My boyfriend was aware of the movement of the boy’s mother. After surveying the environment, we now moved in to steal the toddler.
Read also: Police arrest nurse for selling babies, operating illegal morgue
“I met my boyfriend who lured me into the business in Lagos where I was living. He invited me to Ilorin, and I went to meet him with my only child who was three-years-old. The father of my child is late.
“After arriving Ilorin, he convinced me that we should sell my baby but I disagreed with him.
“After much persuasion, I agreed that we should sell the baby after he told me that he will help get my baby back.
“We later sold my child to someone in Imo State for N300,000 but I could not get my child back despite his assurance.
“It was after we sold my child that we went to steal the baby at Ilorin. After stealing the baby, we travelled down to Ondo town in Ondo State and I advised him that we should return the baby because I was scared of the entire scenario.”
During his confession, Akinsete reportedly said he started the child trafficking business in 2019 through a friend he identified as John Emeka.
Akinsete who claimed to be a father of three, however said he has not sold any of his children.
“In total, I’ve been able to steal three babies since I started the business. We used to sell them to our buyers in Imo State.
“The guy that used to buy the babies from us told us that he works with an orphanage home.”
The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Bolaji Salami, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they would be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Perez says Super League ‘on standby’, insists project designed to ‘save football’
Despite the withdrawal of most of the clubs that signed up to the European Super League (ESL), Florentino Perez says...
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Latest Tech News
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...