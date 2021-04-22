Kwara police arrests four over alleged killing of man for money ritual six days to his wedding | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Kwara police arrests four over alleged killing of man for money ritual six days to his wedding
The Kwara State Police Command has disclosed that it arrested four suspects, who allegedly murdered one Olokose Oluwasola for money ritual, six days to his wedding in Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement, released by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, on Wednesday, the police said they had arrested four suspects, including the gang leader, Kazeem Mohammed, who was a next-door neighbour of Oluwasola and spearheaded his murder on March 6, 2021.
The three other members of the syndicate arrested were identified as Mohammed Chatta, Jimoh Abdulateef, and Madi Jeremiah.
Read also: Kwara police parade man for killing mother, brother’s wife
“They confessed to the killing of the victim and burying him in a shallow grave inside the bush. They took policemen to the scene of the killing where the head of the victim and arm was severed and used for money ritual by Mohammed Kazeem, the leader of the gang.
“The suspects stated in their confessional statement that the victim was lured into the remote part of Patigi where he was told the cow he paid for was tied, and on getting to the spot, he was shot and killed.
“The body of the victim was exhumed by the police and taken to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public to always be on guard at all times, know who they do business with and also be conscious of their environment, as the society is filled with evil people,” the statement read.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Perez says Super League ‘on standby’, insists project designed to ‘save football’
Despite the withdrawal of most of the clubs that signed up to the European Super League (ESL), Florentino Perez says...
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Latest Tech News
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...